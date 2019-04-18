Proserpine Library's big birthday bash

LIBRARIES are normally revered as a sanctuary for peace and quiet.

But there are exceptions to every rule, and celebrating a milestone as important as a 21st birthday is reason enough for a bit of noise.

About 100 people came to celebrate and squeals of laughter could be heard from the reading corner where Mayer Andrew Willcox read A Scary Night to a crowd of children.

Deputy Mayor John Collins should be nominated for an Oscar for acting out parts of the story, most notably a growling bear.

Proserpine Library team leader Robyn Batman was overwhelmed with the number of people who showed up for the event and said she was thrilled everyone - young and old - was having a good time.

Sausages sizzled and wisps of baby-pink fairy floss stained happy faces as about 100 children and adults milled around waiting for the ultimate lucky door prize.

Ezra O'Flynn won the lucky door prize and the three-year-old will certainly find use for the see-saw donated by Bunnings.

Karen Conserdyne won a pot plant in the raffle and she was especially excited as she'd never won anything before. The Proserpine Library opened its doors on its current site on April 16, 1998.

The building was designed by architect Barry Ellis and was located behind the Whitsunday Regional Council administration building before being moved to its current site.