Proserpine lights up the dawn on a “different” Anzac Day

Theo and Tiana Brown out the front of their Proserpine home on Anzac Day

AS THE sun broke over the horizon Proserpine residents walked from their front door to their driveway to pay respects on an unprecedented Anzac Day.

With coronavirus measures cancelling the traditionally well-attended Proserpine Anzac Day ceremony and march, it was up to residents to pay respects in their own unique way.

Streets were lined as the Last Post carried on the wind to the community and as the sun pushed through the clouds, a 1941 Tiger Moth and a Bell UH-I Iroquois helicopter - or "Huey" - flew low over town.

Proserpine resident Lloyd Fox said it was a "different" Anzac ceremony, but one he welcomed nonetheless.

The retired air force servicemen spent 23 years with the armed forces and has written two books on the history of Whitsunday residents in military occupations, so it's a day close to his heart.

"It's great to have been able to still play apart on such an important day," he said.

"The Proserpine region has a very strong military history and we still have quite a few World War II veterans, so I think they've told their children and grandchildren and it's resonated with lots of people.

"It seems people got behind the driveway idea so I'm very happy about that."