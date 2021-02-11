Proserpine man accused of robbing group at knifepoint

A Proserpine man has been charged with robbery. Picture: Zizi Averill

A Proserpine man has been charged with robbery. Picture: Zizi Averill

A man has been charged with robbery and remanded in custody after he allegedly threatened a group of people at knifepoint at a Proserpine park.

Proserpine police officer-in-charge Mark Flynn said officers were called to a disturbance at Pioneer Park about 1.30pm Sunday.

Police allege a 24-year-old man was armed with a knife threatened a group of people and stole a skateboard.

Senior Sergeant Flynn said there was a mixture of adults and juveniles at the park at the time of the incident.

The Proserpine man was later charged with robbery involving violence, common assault and possessing a knife in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday.