A Proserpine man has been charged with robbery. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Proserpine man accused of robbing group at knifepoint

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
A man has been charged with robbery and remanded in custody after he allegedly threatened a group of people at knifepoint at a Proserpine park.

Proserpine police officer-in-charge Mark Flynn said officers were called to a disturbance at Pioneer Park about 1.30pm Sunday.

Police allege a 24-year-old man was armed with a knife threatened a group of people and stole a skateboard.

Senior Sergeant Flynn said there was a mixture of adults and juveniles at the park at the time of the incident.

The Proserpine man was later charged with robbery involving violence, common assault and possessing a knife in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday.

alleged robbery common assault charge mackay crime proserpine crime whitsundays crime
