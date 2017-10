A Proserpine man was identified as the man who died at Lethebrook Creek.

POLICE have revealed that the man who was found dead in his car submerged in Lethebrook Creek on Monday morning was a Proserpine resident.

The 44-year-old man was found inside his Nissan X Trail vehicle at 7.30am, shortly after police winched the vehicle out of the creek.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A QPS spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding the death was "non-suspicious”.