Proserpine man in serious condition after snake bite

A PROSERPINE man is in a serious condition in Mackay Base Hospital after he was bitten by a brown snake last night.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian the 84-year-old man was bitten on the hand about 9pm.

The man was taken to Proserpine Hospital by the Queensland Ambulance Service then flown to Mackay Base Hospital by the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter, arriving about 2.30am this morning.

The man is in a serious, but stable condition.

RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman Quinton Rethus said stopping the lymphatic spread of venom was of paramount importance with any snake bite.

People administering first aid to a snake bite victim should never wash the area or try to suck the venom out, incise or cut the bite or apply a high tourniquet, he said.

"Always bandage the limb firmly, splint it if possible, immobilise the patient and seek medical attention immediately,” Mr Rethus said.

"Every snake bite should be managed as a medical emergency. Correct first aid could save a snake victim's life.”

Mr Rethus urged people to take precautions and make children aware of the danger of snakes in hot weather as most people were bitten when trying to kill or capture the reptiles.