Proserpine man remanded in custody for alleged knife robbery

A man accused of robbing a group of people at knifepoint at Proserpine park has been remanded in custody.

Edward Martin Watkinson did not apply for bail when he appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday.

It is understood he was on a return to prison warrant.

Proserpine police were called to a disturbance at Pioneer Park about 1.30pm on Sunday, February 7 where it was alleged a man was armed with a knife.

It is further alleged he threatened a group of people before stealing a skateboard.

The 24 year old is charged with robbery with violence, common assault and possessing a knife in a public place.

The case was adjourned to early April.