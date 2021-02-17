Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accused of robbery at knifepoint has been remanded in custody.
A man accused of robbery at knifepoint has been remanded in custody.
Crime

Proserpine man remanded in custody for alleged knife robbery

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of robbing a group of people at knifepoint at Proserpine park has been remanded in custody.

Edward Martin Watkinson did not apply for bail when he appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday.

It is understood he was on a return to prison warrant.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

Proserpine police were called to a disturbance at Pioneer Park about 1.30pm on Sunday, February 7 where it was alleged a man was armed with a knife.

It is further alleged he threatened a group of people before stealing a skateboard.

The 24 year old is charged with robbery with violence, common assault and possessing a knife in a public place.

The case was adjourned to early April.

mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay whitsunday crime proserpine courts proserpine crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Collinsville wants: Residents’ wish lists for future

        Premium Content What Collinsville wants: Residents’ wish lists for future

        News A consultation project has uncovered the top priorities for town residents, while also revealing they feel unfairly treated.

        Urannah to deliver $2 return for every $1 spent: proponent

        Premium Content Urannah to deliver $2 return for every $1 spent: proponent

        News ‘The sums have been done, numbers have been crunched and ultimately the DBC shows...

        Tragic reason jailed Bowen mum spiralled into drug addiction

        Premium Content Tragic reason jailed Bowen mum spiralled into drug addiction

        Crime A magistrate told the woman she was a clear example of how drugs could ruin lives.

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community