Proserpine man smokes joint at toddler’s party, drives home

A Proserpine man smoked a joint with his friends at a three-year-old child’s birthday party before attempting to drive home.

Eden John Findlay represented himself at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to drug driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Sean Franklin said police intercepted the Proserpine man while he was driving on the Bruce Highway near Bowen just after 8pm on October 17 last year.

Officers then conducted a roadside drug test and found marijuana in his system.

Mr Findlay told the court he had been at a three year old’s birthday party when he smoked a joint with friends.

Magistrate James Morton condemned his behaviour.

“That’s pretty irresponsible, don’t you think?” Mr Morton said.

“Do they smoke joints at third birthdays these days?

“When I had a third birthday for my son a couple of years ago, we didn’t smoke joints.

“We didn’t smoke anything actually, we smoked the barbie and that’s about it, to cook a steak.”

The court heard the 34-year-old man had recently started his own painting business and was working on a painting job at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Proserpine.

Mr Findlay said he had two children and one on the way, and his partner did not have a driver’s licence.

“This is going to put everybody up that creek without a paddle,” Mr Morton said.

Mr Findlay was fined $350 and given a one-month disqualification from driving.

When handing down his sentence, Mr Morton urged Mr Findlay not to push the boundaries.

“Don’t run the risk, don’t even drive the back streets and the dirt tracks,” he said.

“Go home and look after those children.”

A conviction was recorded.