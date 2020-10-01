Proserpine man strips off clothes, runs in front of cars

A MAN has been told he was lucky not to be hit by a road train when he started stripping off his clothes and running in front of cars on the Bruce Highway.

Farren Shane Byers then refused to get off the road when police arrived because he was scared there were snakes in the grass at the roadside.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant told Bowen Magistrates Court police were called to the highway in May after reports Byers was running in front of cars at Proserpine.

Byers was stripping off and punching himself in the chest, Sgt Merchant said.

The court heard police spoke to Byers, who seemed paranoid and thought there were snakes in the grass.

He only agreed to stand off the road after police “guaranteed” there were no snakes.

Sgt Merchant said the Proserpine man was also making references to the Lord’s Prayer and heel and toe polka.

Byers admitted to having a few cones, Sgt Merchant said.

“The concerning nature is not only the safety and welfare of road users at the time but the defendant himself,” Sgt Merchant said.

Byers pleaded guilty to one count each of public nuisance and failing to appear in court.

The 33-year-old man told Magistrate James Morton he looked after his three children and cones helped “calm him down”.

Mr Morton said Byers’ criminal history revealed he was not a first-time offender.

The magistrate took that history into account when sentencing.

Mr Morton told Byers to get on track for his children, saying he was lucky he wasn’t “skittled” by a road train.

“They’d be pointing the finger at the poor old truck driver,” he said.

Byers was sentenced to a total of four months’ jail, which was suspended for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.