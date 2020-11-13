Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Work execution manager Sebastian Foti, cane supply manager Tony Marino, production superintendent Damien Kelly and regional operations manager Craig Muddle outside Proserpine Mill on the first day of the 2020 crush. The last bin was tipped at the Proserpine Mill on Friday. Picture: Laura Thomas
Work execution manager Sebastian Foti, cane supply manager Tony Marino, production superintendent Damien Kelly and regional operations manager Craig Muddle outside Proserpine Mill on the first day of the 2020 crush. The last bin was tipped at the Proserpine Mill on Friday. Picture: Laura Thomas
Rural

Proserpine Mill first to wrap up crush season

Laura Thomas
13th Nov 2020 5:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE last bin of cane has been tipped at the Proserpine Mill, marking the end of the 2020 season.

The final throughput for Proserpine was slightly below expectations when the last bin was tipped at 2.34am on Friday.

This was because of the impact of dry weather on the crop.

Final PRO crop figures show 1.54 million tonnes of cane crushed for this season.

At the start of the crush, it was predicted the mill would process about 1.62 million tonnes of sugarcane this season and produce about 230,000 tonnes of raw sugar.

More stories

Crews battle ‘large’ bushfire near Proserpine

Camm officially declared new Whitsunday MP

Thrills and spills guaranteed when bucking bulls hit Airlie

This year’s figures sit just below the 2019 crush where the mill processed a total of 1.55 million tonnes of sugarcane and more than 220,000 tonnes of raw sugar.

Proserpine Mill is the first of eight across the region to finish the crush, with Invicta Mill in the Burdekin set to wrap up on Sunday.

Based on the expected final crop, forecast factory throughputs and no further rain disruptions, Wilmar’s other six mills were on track to finish the season by the end of November.

2020 crushing cane crushing proserpine mill sugar wilmar sugar australia
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Camm officially declared new Whitsunday MP

        Premium Content Camm officially declared new Whitsunday MP

        Politics Just 39 first preference votes separated the two frontrunners in the race for the seat

        Thrills and spills guaranteed when bucking bulls hit Airlie

        Premium Content Thrills and spills guaranteed when bucking bulls hit Airlie

        News Buck yeah! PBR Australia is set to bring bucking bulls to town for the first time...

        Revealed: When you could get UQ’s COVID vaccine

        Premium Content Revealed: When you could get UQ’s COVID vaccine

        Health University of Queensland has announced an “extraordinary development”

        Moranbah police probe brazen mowing assault

        Premium Content Moranbah police probe brazen mowing assault

        Crime The man was wearing a hi-vis work shirt when the incident occurred about 2.45pm