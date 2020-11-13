Proserpine Mill first to wrap up crush season

Work execution manager Sebastian Foti, cane supply manager Tony Marino, production superintendent Damien Kelly and regional operations manager Craig Muddle outside Proserpine Mill on the first day of the 2020 crush. The last bin was tipped at the Proserpine Mill on Friday. Picture: Laura Thomas

THE last bin of cane has been tipped at the Proserpine Mill, marking the end of the 2020 season.

The final throughput for Proserpine was slightly below expectations when the last bin was tipped at 2.34am on Friday.

This was because of the impact of dry weather on the crop.

Final PRO crop figures show 1.54 million tonnes of cane crushed for this season.

At the start of the crush, it was predicted the mill would process about 1.62 million tonnes of sugarcane this season and produce about 230,000 tonnes of raw sugar.

This year’s figures sit just below the 2019 crush where the mill processed a total of 1.55 million tonnes of sugarcane and more than 220,000 tonnes of raw sugar.

Proserpine Mill is the first of eight across the region to finish the crush, with Invicta Mill in the Burdekin set to wrap up on Sunday.

Based on the expected final crop, forecast factory throughputs and no further rain disruptions, Wilmar’s other six mills were on track to finish the season by the end of November.