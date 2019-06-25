Proserpine Motor Show to rev up region's car enthusiasts

ON SHOW: Proserpine's Doug Brotherton will display his 1946 Ford Deluxe Coupe Ute in the Proserpine Motor Show.

CAR enthusiasts will be able to check out some sweet rides in Proserpine while raising money for a good cause next month.

The inaugural Proserpine Motor Show on July 7 will showcase vehicles made between 1926 and 1995.

Run by the Whitsunday Automotive and Restoration Club, the event will show off cars, motorcycles and trucks across about 14 different categories.

The motorbikes alone will fill categories - American, Japanese and European.

Among the vehicles on display will be a 1930s Diamond T truck and a 1949 Ford pick-up utility.

At least 30 vehicles have been entered so far, with some to travel from as far away as Mackay, Moranbah and Bowen for the event.

However, Whitsunday Automotive and Restoration Club president Mark O'Keefe expects this number to increase significantly as a lot of car owners are likely to enter their vehicles on the day.

The Proserpine Fire Brigade will run a demonstration at the Proserpine Motor Show using jaws of life equipment, and the event will also feature market stalls and food for sale.

Mr O'Keefe said the aim of the day, which will be held at Whitsunday Gold Coffee, was to attract people to the town.

"We basically want to promote the town and what's here,” he said.

Mr O'Keefe said it was also an opportunity to fundraise for the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter, which was often called upon in the Whitsundays.

"We need it. We live in Proserpine and it comes in here two or three times a day,” Mr O'Keefe said.

"It's a big part of our community. It's a big expense (to run). And it's necessary.”

The show will be held on July 7 from 9am to 2pm.