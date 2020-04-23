Proserpine nursing home keeps spirits high during lockdown

FUN: Bettina (Tina) Engwirda and Proserpine Nursing Home activities team leader Cheryl Raiteri kept their spirits high at Proserpine Nursing Home

FUN: Bettina (Tina) Engwirda and Proserpine Nursing Home activities team leader Cheryl Raiteri kept their spirits high at Proserpine Nursing Home

PROSERPINE Nursing Home have taken lockdown in their stride as they continue to keep residents entertained and connected to the community.

The aged care facility has been in lockdown since March 18 and has recently made the decision to gradually lift its lockdown from Monday, April 27.

However, throughout the lockdown the facility has endeavoured to maintain a program of activities which follow appropriate social distancing measures and keeps residents active.

Proserpine Nursing Home activities team leader Cheryl Raiteri said initially activities were conducted in groups in each wing, but eventually only one-on-one activities were allowed.

“Staff have been doing crafts, board and card games, exercises, walks in the gardens, reading and DVD’s plus Netflix programs,” she said.

Kevin Kelly and Tracey Prince exercising during lockdown at Proserpine Nursing Home.

“When Easter approached, staff decorated all wings and cards were made to send to families with fun photos in them.

“Easter bags were made up by staff with Easter goodies and given out on Easter Sunday and we made sure Easter Church Services were able to be accessed by residents who wished to watch them.”

Ms Raiteri said many acts of kindness and thoughtfulness had been shown to the facility over the lockdown period, warming the hearts of residents and staff.

These acts of kindness included greetings and well wishes created by students of St Catherine’s Catholic College and families who brought gifts for residents and staff.

“Big W Cannonvale donated a large assortment of goods to help keep our residents occupied and Whitsunday Florists brought floral arrangements which brightened up the wings,” she said.

Gina Stefani posed as a bunny rabbit during Easter lockdown.

“A very special touch on the Easter weekend was when some handmade cards were sent in with a staff member from seven-year-old Charlotte Behncks, who made them herself and added a small chocolate on the back of the card with a message.

“Then on Easter Sunday morning a surprise came in the way of a lone piper playing the bagpipes outside in the courtyard – our sincere thanks to Margaret Cox who brightened our residents’ day, especially Margaret’s mother Rose Plemenuk.”

Ms Raiteri said despite lockdowns, residents were “happy” and families had found ways to keep in contact with their loved ones.

“The safety of our residents is of paramount importance to the management and staff so please know that they are loved and being well cared for,” she said.