Proserpine on cyclone watch

Proserpine is on the BoM tropical cyclone watch list released this afternoon.

The 'Tropical Cyclone Advice' released 12.36pm this afternoon extends from Cape Tribulation in the north to Proserpine in the south, with the system expected to cross the coast on Monday.

However, the system is most likely to cross between Cairns and Townsville, according to the Bureau's predictions.

As of 10am this morning the Tropical Low is estimated to be 610 kilometres east of Cairns and 600 kilometres north-east of Townsville moving south at 15km/h.

BoM will issue three-hourly alerts when the system gets within 24 hours of hitting the coast, which will then be increased to hourly depending on the speed of the system and proximity to the coast.

Forecaster Lauren Pattie said the severity of the potential cyclone would depend on the time it took to cross.

"If it crosses the coast on Saturday, it is more likely to be a low pressure system or a Category one," she said.

"But if it spends more time over water getting energy from those warm waters on Monday or Tuesday there is potential for it to be a Category three or greater."

If a cyclone forms it is expected to be named cyclone Debbie as the name Caleb has already been given to the cyclonic system which formed in Western Australia overnight.

Coral Sea cyclone forecast map. BoM

CYCLONE CATEGORIES

Category 1: Gusts between 90-125km/h

Category 2: Gusts between 125-164 km/h

Category3: Gusts between 165-224km/h

Category 4: Gusts between 225-279km/h

Category 5: Gusts over 280km/h