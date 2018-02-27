Proserpine Pink Stumps Day a hit

FOR THE CAUSE: Canecutters snatched a one wicket victory at the combination Pink Stumps Day at the weekend.

FOR THE CAUSE: Canecutters snatched a one wicket victory at the combination Pink Stumps Day at the weekend.

ALTHOUGH the skies were a dreary grey with constant sprinkles of rain, the colour pink lit up the Proserpine Cricket Grounds on Saturday at the annual Pink Stumps Day.

Canecutters took on Warriors in the main match, whilst a friendly backyard game was held on field two.

A total of $2239.35 was raised for the McGrath Foundation.

Batting first, Warriors slumped to 5/59 as young Jayden Lane (3/28) and veteran Scott Milne (3/50) made significant inroads into Warriors top and middle order.

Valleys import Aaron Regan, helping boost numbers for the Warriors, was a blessing to Warriors as he smashed his way to 64.

Warren Watts (19) was an able assistant and the only other Warriors batsman to reach double figures.

Matthew Camm (3/12) finished off the Warriors tail to see Warriors all out for 146 - a somewhat defendable total thanks to Regan's blade.

Canecutters batting innings was reminiscent of Warriors as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Opening bowlers Shane Knight (2/43) and youngster Matthew Shoebridge (3/35) ensured Canecutters had a fight on their hands if they wanted to win.

There was no relief after the opening bowlers had finished their spell, as veteran Warren Watts (3/25) continued the pressure with an impressive swing bowling display to see Canecutters slump to 8/93 and a likely Warriors victory on the cards.

Opening batsman Liam Davies (67 not out) led from the front and held his bat through the entire innings.

His only assistants to reach double figures were Jayden Lane (13) and Scott Milne (13 not out), however their input was enough to see Canecutters home by just the one wicket.

With one round remaining, Valleys remain on top of the table on 43.81 points with Canecutters (43.55) hot on their heels. Warriors are struggling with just 18.82 points, however can still win the competition if they come into some late form.

This weekend will see Warriors taking on Valleys from 12:30pm. New or returning players can contact Craig Brown on 4945 1983.