Proserpine pioneer on a wonderful life

CENTENARIAN Thelma Porter got together with her 17 great grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren in Proserpine on Sunday to celebrate a very special birthday.

Along with Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Ministerand the Queensland Governor, Thelma also received a framed certificate from Pope Francis.

"It is a great privilege,” she said.

Thelma partly attributes her longevity to her unwavering faith in god.

"You have got to have something to hang onto sometimes in the bad years.

"We had a cyclone in '58 that demolished our whole business.

Born in Augathella in 1917, Thelma married her husband George in 1939, where both her children were born.

Thelma moved to Proserpine in 1949 to run a newsagency at a time when there was not even a road to Shute Harbour.

Thelma and George built the first building at Shute Harbour and also built the Terraces and the Village in Airlie Beach.

Thelma's son Bob Porter operated sailing tours of the islands on a yacht called the Dahlia from the Terraces where Magnums now stands.

Thelma said she hasn't done anything special to live to 100-years-old.

"(But) if you have got that little bit of faith it stands by you, I think that is the main thing,” she said.

”It has been a wonderful life and a very happy life.”