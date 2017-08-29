24°
News

Proserpine pioneer on a wonderful life

Peter Carruthers | 29th Aug 2017 3:28 PM
Thelma Porter has just turned 100-years-old.
Thelma Porter has just turned 100-years-old. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CENTENARIAN Thelma Porter got together with her 17 great grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren in Proserpine on Sunday to celebrate a very special birthday.

Along with Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Ministerand the Queensland Governor, Thelma also received a framed certificate from Pope Francis.

"It is a great privilege,” she said.

Thelma partly attributes her longevity to her unwavering faith in god.

"You have got to have something to hang onto sometimes in the bad years.

"We had a cyclone in '58 that demolished our whole business.

Born in Augathella in 1917, Thelma married her husband George in 1939, where both her children were born.

Thelma moved to Proserpine in 1949 to run a newsagency at a time when there was not even a road to Shute Harbour.

Thelma and George built the first building at Shute Harbour and also built the Terraces and the Village in Airlie Beach.

Thelma's son Bob Porter operated sailing tours of the islands on a yacht called the Dahlia from the Terraces where Magnums now stands.

Thelma said she hasn't done anything special to live to 100-years-old.

"(But) if you have got that little bit of faith it stands by you, I think that is the main thing,” she said.

”It has been a wonderful life and a very happy life.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  proserpine shute harbour thelma porter whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Half a million dollars raised for prostate cancer

Half a million dollars raised for prostate cancer

205 boats took part in the ninth annual 'Rendezvous' event

Free business mentoring in Airlie tomorrow

LAST MONTH: Sara Oehlert of Blaze Cafe serves coffee to the visiting minister for small business Leeanne Enoch in Proserpine.

Free small business mentoring from experts for Whitsundays region.

Woman cut from car after Dingo Beach roll-over

A sixty two-year-old woman was cut from the wreckage of her up turned car on Dingo Beach Rd last week.

Woman cut from car after Dingo Beach roll-over.

Lagoon decking knocked on the head after Clark blackflip

Councillor Dave Clark withdrew his support for a proposed $300,000 deck at the Airlie Beach lagoon last week.

Lagoon decking knocked on the head.

Local Partners

Truckie's death rocks close-knit community

66-year-old Mackay region man dies in truck and train crash

PM throws in another $18.8M in Cat D funding

Airlie Beach residents Maika McDonald,15, Lauren Squires, Karen Gordon, and Katelin Gordon, survey the damage at Shute Harbour after cyclone Debbie. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Premier receives Malcolm Turnbull's advised Cat D commitment

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

With the next and final season at least a year away you may be wondering what you should be doing with your nights.

GAME OF THRONES FINALE: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

Perfect Block to Build your dream Home

10 Armitage Avenue, Mandalay 4802

Residential Land This 700m2 block is perfect for building your dream home in the ... $149,000

This 700m2 block is perfect for building your dream home in the Whitsundays. Flat and private at the end of a cul-de-sac this block will suit a variety of designs.

GREAT INVESTMENT WITH A VIEW

33/15 Flame Tree Court, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

With interest rates low, direct property funds offer strong returns and low volatility. With modern elegance in the Whitsunday lifestyle this memorable two bedroom...

BEST INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN THE WHITSUNDAYS

14A and 14B / 1 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 2 $465,000

Positioned beautifully on the 2nd floor overlooking the magnificent Whitsundays and the Port of Airlie, this amazing Boathaven Spa Resort Dual Key Apartment is...

A highset family home with character!

12 Panoramic Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Houses that have a bit of character are hard to come by these days, so we think this property will be appealing to buyers that want something a bit...

The Ultimate House Site at Hideaway Bay

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... $225,000

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

UNDER OFFER - It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 UNDER OFFER

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

It&#39;s the size of a house, without the maintenance!

4/152 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 2 2 $365,000

House and duplex buyers looking for a well-located property in the centre of Cannonvale have to inspect this immaculate two storey property. Located in the...

Was on hold for another buyer, now back on the market!

Lot 35 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now ... $195,000

This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now back on the market. The land is almost completely flat and cleared making it very easy for you to build...

Over an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 32 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at ... $210,000

Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at this price where you can get the location, block size, privacy but still maintain an in town...

UNDER OFFER - $30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!