Proserpine police wrap-up

Motorbike rider over limit

A 61-YEAR-OLD man will face court after being stopped by police on Kunapipi Road, near Laguna Quays, riding a motor bike, on March 3, at about 1.30pm.

The man, from Lethebrook, was subsequently breath tested and as a result of that test he was transported to the Proserpine Police station where he recorded and BAC of 0.221.

He was arrested and transported to Whitsundays watch house, where he was charged with driving while under the influence of liquor, and he will appear at the Proserpine Magistrates Court later this month.

$1000 fine for using mobile

POLICE are reminding drivers that illegally using a mobile phone while driving is now subject to a $1,000 fine and four demerit points.

Earlier this year, the Queensland Government announced that tougher penalties for drivers using their phone, while driving, would begin on February 1, 2020.

Police are advising people that they will be cracking down, from March, on people who are using their mobile phones while driving and reminded drivers that it is all forms of phone use, including texting, checking message and social posting, not just talking.