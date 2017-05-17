Proserpine put on flood watch

HEAVY rain forecast across the region has put Proserpine on flood watch and Airlie Beach can expect to be hit too.

Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Lauren Pattie, said in isolated areas such as Proserpine and Airlie Beach, rain levels could exceed 100mm and reach as high as 200mm.

She said a flood watch had been issued for areas between Cardwell and St Lawrence and inland to Moranbah.

"(This is due to) a surface trough developing in the Coral Sea which is expected to move south west on the coast and then continuing south," she said.

"We can expect to see an increase in showers and rain. So much so we're expecting flooding."

Ms Pattie said the BoM would continue to monitor catchments in the flood watch zone and would issue warnings if necessary.

"From today we'll start to see an increase in showers and rain but most of the rain will fall on Thursday and Friday," she said.

With flood waters highly likely, Ms Pattie said it was important for people to be wary of dangerous waters and to remember "if it's flooded, forget it".

"Definitely stay well away from flood waters and keep up to date with official updates and forecasts on our websites," she said.

"Stay away from flooded rivers and roads."