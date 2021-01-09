Proserpine records most rain in state after huge downpour

The first hole at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday morning after heavy rain fell on the town. Photo: Peter Lewis

Proserpine recorded the highest rainfall total in the state in the past 24 hours, with a whopping 357mm of rain pouring down.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Matt Marshall said the bulk of that rain fell between 4-5am Saturday morning.

"The rain was pretty constant yesterday and then a big surge came through early hours of the morning," Mr Marshall said.

"Proserpine had the most in the state."

Nearby Preston also recorded 258mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to 9am Saturday, while Jubilee Pocket recorded 230mm.

Further north at Bowen, 11mm was recorded at Bowen Airport.

High totals were also recorded around Mackay, with 113mm recorded at Paget and 122mm at Mt Jukes.

Mr Marshall said rain was still hanging around the Whitsunday and Mackay region today and there was still a potential for further heavy falls.

Proserpine, Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island were expected to be the locations most likely to see heavy rainfall, however Mr Marshall said it was difficult to pinpoint the exact areas in the firing line.

Flooding at Hamilton Plains on January 9, 2021. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

"We still see a potential for heavy falls tomorrow and then Monday it eases somewhat," he said.

"There is still rainfall activity on Monday but the biggest days are Saturday and Sunday."

Mr Marshall said there was a trough hanging around Townsville, which was combining with a south-easterly surge that's making its way up the coast.

"The south-easterly winds will continue to strengthen and they push the trough away and push it up to the north," he said.

"You'll also see the winds start to pick up probably from Monday and into Tuesday."

Mr Marshall advised residents to keep an eye on BOM weather warnings and the rain radar throughout the weekend.

Flooding at Crofton Creek Bridge on January 9, 2021. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

Rainfall totals across the Mackay Whitsunday region in the 24 hours to 9am Saturday:

Guthalungra: 3mm

Bowen Airport: 11mm

Warden Bend: 38mm

Dingo Beach: 46mm

Collinsville: 10mm

Strathdickie: 140mm

Preston: 258mm

Peter Faust Dam: 174mm

Cannonvale: 155mm

Jubilee Pocket: 230mm

Proserpine: 357mm

Mt Jukes: 122mm

Calen: 145mm

Mackay Airport: 33mm

Finch Hatton: 123mm

Walkerston: 46mm

Mirani: 35mm

Paget: 113mm

Homebush: 52mm