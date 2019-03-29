Proserpine resident 'terrified' by trespasser

A woman was fined after trespassing at Proserpine house and hiding in car afterwards.

A WOMAN who was found in a stranger's car after trespassing on an elderly Proserpine resident's property has been fined $1400.

Sharleen Erin Behrendorff, 36, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to trespassing in a yard, unlawful use or entry of a vehicle, obstructing police, breach of bail, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a utensil or pipe.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Behrendorff had entered a Robert St yard, pushed a rubbish bin into the yard and walked around the house yelling at 10.45pm on February 18.

"The elderly resident woke up terrified,” Sgt Myors said.

When police attended the scene, they heard a car door slam shut and found Behrendorff sitting in a car in the street, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told the owner of the car, who lived two houses away from where Behrendorff had been in the yard, said he did not know her and unlocked the car door to let police into the vehicle.

When police tried to arrest Behrendorff she climbed across the front seat and attempted to get away from them, Sgt Myors said.

The court was also told that in a separate incident, police found three pipes in the bedroom Behrendorff was in at a Proserpine house on March 2.

They also found 2g of marijuana in a clipseal bag in her handbag, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Behrendorff had been placed on bail in February and one of her bail conditions was that she did not drink alcohol, however when police breath-tested her at the Proserpine house on March 2, she recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.211.

Behrendorff's solicitor Rosemary Varley said during the February 18 incident, her client was intoxicated and "must have got lost” when she was walking home.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Behrendorff a total of $1400 and convicted her for the trespassing, unlawful entry of a vehicle and obstructing police charges.

She was also fined $500 and convicted for the breach of bail.

Behrendorff was also placed on a $500 four-month good behaviour bond for possessing dangerous drugs and possessing the pipes. No conviction was recorded by the court on these two charges.

As part of the good behaviour bond she will have to complete a drug diversion course.