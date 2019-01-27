Proserpine River expected to be affected by a Flood Watch

THE Proserpine River is among catchments expected to be affected by a Flood Watch put out by the Bureau of Meteorology today.

The BoM said heavy rainfall was expected in the Flood Watch area in catchments from Innisfail to Proserpine from this afternoon.

A monsoon trough currently extends across far north Queensland and is forecast to shift slowly southwards over north Queensland today and Monday, according to a warning from the BoM at lunchtime today.

Catchments in the Flood Watch area have recorded rainfall in the past 24 hours with some river level rises.

The heaviest rainfall is expected generally north of Bowen during Sunday, extending further south to the Whitsundays and adjacent inland areas during Monday, the BoM said.

Heavy rainfall will then move northwards from Wednesday and back towards catchments that are currently in Flood Warnings, according to the bureau.

A Severe Weather Warning is current for parts of the Flood Watch area. Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding.

Flood Warnings are current for the following catchments: Daintree, Mossman, Barron, Mulgrave, Russell, Tully and Murray Rivers.

Catchments expected to be affected include Johnstone, Herbert, Black, Ross and Haughton rivers, Burdekin River to Burdekin Falls Dam, Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam, and the Don and Proserpine rivers.