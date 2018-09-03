Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

FUN FOR KARLI: Runners took off for the 5k run as part of the Run as 1 event at St Catherine's Catholic College on Sunday.

RUNNERS and canines assembled at St Catherine's Catholic College on Sunday for the third annual Run as 1 fun run raising awareness and money for Cystic Fibrosis Research.

More than 180 attendees turned out to participate in either the 5km run or walk or the 1.5km dog walk to support local girl Karli Elder and others living with CF in the community.

At the tender age of 11, Karli has been undergoing treatment for CF since she was three weeks old and still participates in daily physiotherapy breathing exercises including nebulising three times a day.

Karli's cousin, Clare Pullen, initiated the event in 2015 after witnessing the struggles Karli and others suffering with chronic illness were facing.

The first event kicked off at 7.30am with runners and walkers setting off on the 5km course around the grounds and streets adjacent to St Cath's.

Justin Knight-Gray came first in the men's event with Wendy Henshaw first over the line for the women.

Kai Telford and Charlie McGovern crossed the line first for the boys' and girls' Under-13s category respectively.

At 8am, pampered pets of all sizes lined up with their owners for the 1.5km dog walk and paraded past in fancy hats, costumes and jackets.

Chris Harvey's Stella was first over the line for the canines and power mum Nicole Murphy had the first pram to cross the finish.

One particular attendee who travelled all the way from Brisbane was Karli's CF nurse, Liz Sherbill.

Ms Sherbill said she thought the event was fabulous for CF awareness, bringing to light many of the struggles patients face on a day-to-day basis.

"The awareness could be much better,” she said.

"This makes me feel like if every community put something together, the awareness would be much wider.”

Karli's mother Faye Elder said she knew no matter what, the Run as 1 was going to be a great day for Cystic Fibrosis.

"There's such a good enthusiasm in the community to support good causes,” she said.

"It's powerful for Cystic Fibrosis. It's a great time to be getting more money into research because we're on the cusp of some really great things.”