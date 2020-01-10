Proserpine saddlery taking help for horses

Amber Greenhalgh has been collecting supplies that will be shipped down to help bushfire-affected horses. Image: Supplied

Amber Greenhalgh has been collecting supplies that will be shipped down to help bushfire-affected horses. Image: Supplied

THE Hoof and Horn Produce and Saddlery in Proserpine is taking donations of equine supplies that will be sent to studs and horse owners affected by bushfires.

In the first stage of collection, medical goods such as magnesium and burn cream along with electric fencing to build temporary enclosures for the horses are being prioritised.

Hoof and Horn manager Sue Greenhalgh said the logistics of evacuating horses would be incredibly difficult and support from less affected areas was needed.

“The thing is you’ve got NSW, Victoria and South Australia impacted with the serious the fires,” she said.

“So basically us up here north that weren’t impacted as badly as they were need to come together and get on board and help out where we can.

“Trying to evacuate these studs and hobby farms can almost be an impossibility.

“There wasn’t anyone up north (collecting donations) so that’s why we stepped up to it.”

No saddles are being collected because the focus remains on ensuring the health and safety of the animals.

Later stages of collection may expand to include saddles, fly veils and other riding equipment.

Performance Saddlefits Murrumbateman will distribute the donations and have collected supplies from all over the country.

Donations can be dropped off to the Hoof and Horn Produce and Saddlery in Proserpine until the end of the month.