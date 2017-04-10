Proserpine schools to resume for term two

IT has been almost two weeks since Cyclone Debbie touched down in Proserpine and though all schools were closed in preparation for the severe weather event they didn't escape unscathed.
Nonetheless both the Proserpine State School and all campuses at St Catherine's Catholic College have plans to get children back to school at the beginning of term two.
Information about the return to class for Proserpine State High School students will be made available by the Department of Education later today.
Proserpine State School
- Proserpine State School will be open for the first day of term two - Tuesday April 18
- Grounds have been cleaned up and made safe for students
- No structural damage to school buildings was incurred
- Water damage has affected most classroom flooring
- Water damaged carpets have been removed from classrooms
- Classrooms are safe, although some have bare floors. Replacement carpet tiles have been ordered and will be installed during term two
- All damaged facilities (shade sails, playgrounds) and resources (computers, classroom furniture, teacher resources) will be repaired and replaced during term two
- Please be advised that due to technical difficulties the school webpage is unable to be updated with this information
B Block damage
The force of the cyclone has dislodged a whirly bird on the roof which resulted in water damage to the ceiling. As the ceiling is asbestos containing a decision was made to remove the ceiling from all upper B Block classrooms.
This work is being completed in the second week of the holidays. The following classes are being relocated to new classrooms for the start of term two until the completion of B Block refurbishment.
2AW - LB02 (L Block - next to dental clinic)
2JP - LB01 (L Block - next to dental clinic)
3CH - QB01 (Q Block - Prep Building)
3SL - RB07 (Library classroom)
3MM - RB06 (Library classroom)
St Catherine's Catholic College
- The three St Catherine's campuses are working hard to reopen on April 18 for the start of term two
- All three campuses at St Catherine's Catholic College sustained cyclone damage
- Carpets have been removed, roofing repairs have been made and the school has replaced equipment, furniture and resources
- The school is working hard to gather quotes and process these repairs as quickly as possible to enable the classrooms to be clean and safe for the students to begin term two
- It may be that students begin the term in un-carpeted but sanitised classrooms
- Kindergarten, Kindy care and school-aged care will resume in term two at the new Renwick Rd site
- The Kindergarten and School Age Care Team will continue to inform parents/carers with updates regarding the reopening of OSHC/Kindy care services at Renwick Rd
