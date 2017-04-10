Proserpine schools to resume for term two

IT has been almost two weeks since Cyclone Debbie touched down in Proserpine and though all schools were closed in preparation for the severe weather event they didn't escape unscathed.

Nonetheless both the Proserpine State School and all campuses at St Catherine's Catholic College have plans to get children back to school at the beginning of term two.

Information about the return to class for Proserpine State High School students will be made available by the Department of Education later today.

Proserpine State School

Proserpine State School will be open for the first day of term two - Tuesday April 18

Grounds have been cleaned up and made safe for students

No structural damage to school buildings was incurred

Water damage has affected most classroom flooring

Water damaged carpets have been removed from classrooms

Classrooms are safe, although some have bare floors. Replacement carpet tiles have been ordered and will be installed during term two

All damaged facilities (shade sails, playgrounds) and resources (computers, classroom furniture, teacher resources) will be repaired and replaced during term two

Please be advised that due to technical difficulties the school webpage is unable to be updated with this information

B Block damage

The force of the cyclone has dislodged a whirly bird on the roof which resulted in water damage to the ceiling. As the ceiling is asbestos containing a decision was made to remove the ceiling from all upper B Block classrooms.

This work is being completed in the second week of the holidays. The following classes are being relocated to new classrooms for the start of term two until the completion of B Block refurbishment.

2AW - LB02 (L Block - next to dental clinic)

2JP - LB01 (L Block - next to dental clinic)

3CH - QB01 (Q Block - Prep Building)

3SL - RB07 (Library classroom)

3MM - RB06 (Library classroom)

St Catherine's Catholic College