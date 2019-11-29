Proserpine street come alive with festive cheer

FESTIVE: Proserpine's Main St will be full of Christmas cheer for the annual Proserpine Rotary Street Fair.

THE main street of Proserpine will come alive next week when Proserpine Rotary Club's Annual Christmas Fair takes place on Friday, December 13.

Always a hit with children and parents, it's a time to catch up with old friends and start Christmas shopping in earnest at the colourful market stalls and Main St shops, which stay open until late.

Hungry tummies can be topped up at the many food vendors at the fair, and the Rotary barbecue will be pumping out sausages and burgers.

Kids will be rapt with the children's rides and slides and the parents will be too, at just $2 a go, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Hutchinson Builders, who have donated a significant amount of money.

And of course, not forgetting the most exciting part of the evening - a special visit from Santa Clause, who arrives by police car.

Live music by The Fox - proudly sponsored by Whitsunday Regional Council - will keep everyone jigging along throughout the night, with a special stage erected in the Main St.

All the old favourites will be on hand as well, including the very popular Rotary Ham Wheel, with about 40 vouchers from Faust's IGA to give away.

"The money from Hutchinson Builders has been absolutely wonderful - we never expected it, they came to us - and it has allowed to do more things, such as the live music,” organiser Jeff Boyle said.

"The whole idea is to get some people coming through town and spread the Christmas cheer. We normally have around 2000 people in the main street and there's so much more on offer this year, it might even be more.”

There will also be an historical display about the Proserpine Entertainment Centre, at News Express.

Sponsored by Whitsunday Regional Council, the display traces the PEC through the ages, documenting its entire life, and what an important part of the community it is, as it enters a new era.

The fair starts at 6pm and runs until 11pm. If you'd like to be part of the fair with a market stall, contact Jeff Boyle for site bookings on 0407 639 706.