Proserpine student jets off to study at Yale University

US-BOUND: Proserpine State High School graduate Jemimah Thompson has moved the United States to study a PhD in philosophy at Yale University.

DESPITE having her roots firmly planted in Proserpine, philosophy student Jemimah Thompson is now headed to Yale in the US.

Miss Thompson flew out of Australia on Monday and will now spend the next five to six years studying a PhD in philosophy at the prestigious university.

The Proserpine State High School graduate is no stranger to being away from home, but said leaving Australia was a daunting decision.

She decided on Yale as it best matched her philosophical interests, but Miss Thompson also had offers from Oxford and the University of California, Los Angeles, among others.

"I thought I'd love the feeling, but it was completely overwhelming," Miss Thompson said about choosing where to study.

"It was exciting and affirming but also a difficult decision because there was no bad option.

"It was a hard decision but in a nice way."

Miss Thompson graduated from high school in 2012 before heading off on a gap year overseas, where she said she quickly learnt how much she loved to call Australia and Proserpine in particular, home.

"I want to come back to Australia to work if I can - I'm really interested in what's going on here," Miss Thompson said.

"I wouldn't leave unless I had a good reason to, and I think I have a pretty good reason to leave home."

Passionate about English and physics at school, Miss Thompson went on to study a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science at the University of Queensland before leaving science to focus on the arts, while majoring in philosophy.

Upon completion of her undergraduate study, Miss Thompson was awarded the UQ University Medal, an award reserved for the university's top graduates.

With a solid foundation behind her, Miss Thompson will now be studying alongside some brilliant philosophical minds but said while she would be based in a hyper-competitive environment, she was thankful for her humbling Proserpine upbringing.

"It's a dream come true - I'm getting everything I wanted and more, but I don't want to lose sight of what is important in life," Miss Thompson said.

"I love coming home to Proserpine and being reminded that philosophy and its world is not the whole world.

"Growing up in a small community and going to Prossie High was great because you get the opportunity to excel without the hyper-competitiveness and pressure I would have experienced elsewhere.

"I had the opportunity to be a kid and try a whole lot of different things instead of just studying and resume-building."

Miss Thompson said although she was yet to define what her PhD would based on, she was most interested in early modern philosophy concepts of the 16th and 17th centuries and how they emerged in the 21st century.