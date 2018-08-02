Proserpine takes shine to newbie in street

MAGIC MURAL: This image of a turtle has appeared at the site of the former Cafe 22 on Main St.

THE identity of the artist responsible for the amazing representation of a sea turtle that appeared on the wall of a Proserpine business this week may not be known but one thing is very clear.

The locals love it.

The beautiful brown-toned caricature of the creature adorns the wall of a new picture framing business, bringing life to the lot made vacant by the demolition of the cyclone-damaged Cafe 22 building.

The idea for brightening up the space came from the owner of Monsoon Gallery, Sue Huskinson, who expects to open a new shop next to Jade's Temple Tattoo studio next week.

She saw a young guy scoping out mural locations, they got chatting and the rest is history.

"It's been absolutely great and the council has been round and they are looking at it with interest,” she said.

"Its a good talking point and it will help to get people interested in Proserpine and to get something going in the town.

"And he didn't charge, he just did it.”

Ms Huskinson said the artist is a carpenter who paints murals as a hobby and is quite well known in Townsville.

The agent who has the land listed for sale at 22 Main St, Shane Spann, said the owners were approached and were happy to grant permission for the artist to paint a mural.

"At the end of the day the wall will be covered when someone builds there, so we are not hurting anyone,” he said.

"It's just great, we need more of it.

"I have a few walls that need painting - I may get (the artist) to help cover some graffiti and cover it with a mural.

"I reckon it will be brilliant.”