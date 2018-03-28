Menu
Proserpine talks mental health

BIG TICK: Coordiator Garry Batt and Proserpine participants.
tamera francis
by

PROSERPINE now has 15 more community members trained in mental health first aid.

Proserpine Community Centre coordinator Ingrid Ruck orchestrated the course coming to Proserpine after it was due to bypass the town.

"In just 21 hours of posting about it online, we had 21 confirmed and six people on the wait list,” Ms Ruck said.

"With subsidies the accredited course only cost participants $50.

Unfortunately due to work commitments many had to post-pone their training, but the prospect of a second and third course in Proserpine is in the works, for April and May.

"It suggests that it is something Proserpine really needs and the community response has been fantastic,” she said.

The community centre hosted a course run by Garry Batt from Mackay Health Services this week.

The course equips adults with the knowledge and skills to provide initial support to adults who are developing a mental illness or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Once students complete the course over two days in six hour blocks, they obtain their qualification.

If anybody is interested they should contact Ingrid at the Proserpine Community Centre on 4945 5915.

Topics:  education mental health proserpine proserpine community centre

