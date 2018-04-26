Proserpine to host NQ Games

CAN'T WAIT: Whitsunday Sporting Car Club and Whitsunday Weightlifting will be hosting the North Queensland Games.

CAN'T WAIT: Whitsunday Sporting Car Club and Whitsunday Weightlifting will be hosting the North Queensland Games. Swiz Photography

NEXT weekend Proserpine will host two sports for the North Queensland Games, drawing competitors from all over the state.

Of the 35 sports contested over the three days in the games, power lifting and motor sport will be featured at St Catherine's College hall and Tonker Track respectively.

Whitsunday Sporting Car Club secretary Karen Scott said this was the first time the club was involved and would hold the event in conjunction with the North Queensland Series Round 1 Khanacross.

"We have eight classes, up to 1300cc, 1301cc to 2000cc, 2001cc to 3000cc big bangers and Women's 18 to 55, Juniors 12 to 17, Veterans 55+ and Masters men 18 to 55,” she said.

"We are hoping everyone who enters the annual series also enters the NQ Games - last year we had 34 cars from all over the state at the series.”

About 15 local drivers from the Whitsunday region are expected to compete, with spectators welcome to see the racing action on Saturday and Sunday at Lascelles Ave, Gunyarra.

Whitsunday weightlifting's Leanne Knox said the power lifting and Olympic weightlifting events had about 80 competitors registered from all over thecountry.

"I think it's great to have this held in Proserpine not only for awareness for our sport but also to showcase our beautiful region to the interstate visitors,” she said.

"When you think about it,- we are going to have Australia's best weightlifters and athletes in Proserpine, which might not happen again for a really long time.

"Across both competitions we have from 15 to 20 local athletes entered.”

Ms Knox became involved with the NQ Games when she saw it advertised online and decided to bring the action to Proserpine.

The club has even built some of the platforms to be used from scratch in the lead-up to the event.

"The Commonwealth Games equipment we will begetting unfortunately won't arrive in time for the games but Whitsunday Regional Council has given us a $6000 sponsorship to run the event,” Ms Knox said.

"We hope to see 300 people come through the town for the event.”

Other NQ Games sports will be held in Mackay.

SHOWCASING WHITSUNDAYS

WHAT: North Queensland Games

WHERE: Proserpine

WHEN: May 5-6