Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Proserpine woman won $142,336.30 playing Keno yesterday.
A Proserpine woman won $142,336.30 playing Keno yesterday.
News

Proserpine woman wins big on Keno

Laura Thomas
20th Jan 2020 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Proserpine woman has thanked her late father for gifting her a 'life-changing' Keno win of more than $140,000.

The north Queensland player held a Keno 8 Spot winning entry with a bonus multiplier of four in game 981 on Sunday 19 January and took home $142,336.30.

Confirming her weekend win with a Keno official this morning, the woman explained how her prize came to be.

"It's still sinking in!" she said.

"I can't believe it.

"I never play Keno but I was having lunch with my friends and I thought I would give it a go.

"I was just catching up with some friends and the next minute the lady behind the bar announced that someone in the venue had won a major prize.

"I believe it was a gift from my father who recently passed away. Thank you, Dad!"

When asked how she planned to enjoy her Keno windfall, the woman described her win as 'life-changing'.

"This will really help me get ahead," she said.

"I'm going to put down a deposit on a house and go for a holiday.

"I definitely need a break!"

The winning Keno entry was purchased at Hotel Metropole in Proserpine.

Hotel Metropole employee Carolyn Shaw said it was the biggest Keno win that had landed at the venue to date.

"We couldn't believe it!" she exclaimed.

"It was incredibly exciting when we realised someone in the venue had won this incredible prize.

"It was wonderful, everyone was so happy for her.

"We hope this is the beginning of many more wins for our patrons!"

hotel metropole keno keno jackpot proserpine
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SURPRISE: A ceremony not even the couple knew about

        premium_icon SURPRISE: A ceremony not even the couple knew about

        News Rumour had it that something very special would take place yesterday afternoon, and over 90 people delivered.

        Gravel, rocks used to extensively damage bulldozer

        premium_icon Gravel, rocks used to extensively damage bulldozer

        Crime Bulldozer ‘extensively’ damaged in Collinsville.

        Soulmates of 67 years die within four days of each other

        premium_icon Soulmates of 67 years die within four days of each other

        Community Shirley and Roy McLean remained together in life and death.

        GALLERY: All the action from the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef

        premium_icon GALLERY: All the action from the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef

        Rodeo Thrills, chills and spills were all part of the evening when Bowen hosted the Rodeo...