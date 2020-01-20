Proserpine woman wins big on Keno

A Proserpine woman has thanked her late father for gifting her a 'life-changing' Keno win of more than $140,000.

The north Queensland player held a Keno 8 Spot winning entry with a bonus multiplier of four in game 981 on Sunday 19 January and took home $142,336.30.

Confirming her weekend win with a Keno official this morning, the woman explained how her prize came to be.

"It's still sinking in!" she said.

"I can't believe it.

"I never play Keno but I was having lunch with my friends and I thought I would give it a go.

"I was just catching up with some friends and the next minute the lady behind the bar announced that someone in the venue had won a major prize.

"I believe it was a gift from my father who recently passed away. Thank you, Dad!"

When asked how she planned to enjoy her Keno windfall, the woman described her win as 'life-changing'.

"This will really help me get ahead," she said.

"I'm going to put down a deposit on a house and go for a holiday.

"I definitely need a break!"

The winning Keno entry was purchased at Hotel Metropole in Proserpine.

Hotel Metropole employee Carolyn Shaw said it was the biggest Keno win that had landed at the venue to date.

"We couldn't believe it!" she exclaimed.

"It was incredibly exciting when we realised someone in the venue had won this incredible prize.

"It was wonderful, everyone was so happy for her.

"We hope this is the beginning of many more wins for our patrons!"