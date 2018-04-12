Menu
READING READY: Debbie Philipson and grandson Jack Hayes at a previous Book Bonanza.
READING READY: Debbie Philipson and grandson Jack Hayes at a previous Book Bonanza.
Proserpine's big book bonanza

12th Apr 2018 2:16 PM

SCORE a hidden treasure and open the page to a world of knowledge at the annual book bonanza.

Proserpine Museum will host the 22nd annual, week-long book bonanza sale in May.

Book lovers will be able to delve into the treasure trove on May 5-11 from 9am-4pm, with the book sale finishing up at noon on Saturday, May 12.

The sale promises to deliver every category of books one can image at bargain prices.

If books aren't your thing, a collection of miscellaneous goods including bric-a-brac treasures, plants and DVDs will be for sale throughout the week of festivities.

Even glossy lovers can rejoice with a large collection of magazines up for sale.

The haul of second-hand books up for grabs numbers in the thousands, providing something for individuals of all ages.

So no matter if you're a lover of fiction, non-fiction or even picture books, chances are you'll find what you may or may not have been looking for at the sale.

Those who delve deep enough can expect to unearth some rare titles lurking in the boxes.

Proserpine Museum members are inviting everyone to come down and have a look in order to start or refresh their personal libraries.

Be prepared and bring cash to pay for the loot you're sure to find and buy a raffle ticket or two and win even more loot.

BYO bags and boxes to carry home your treasures.

The sale is first-in best- dressed, so head down on the first day to ensure you don't miss out on that special book you've been seeking.

