Proserpine's big ticket items in the budget

THE new Proserpine Entertainment Centre and Whitsunday Regional Council administration building are the big ticket items for Proserpine in council's 2019-20 budget.

The $10.9 million rebuild of the entertainment centre will be funded entirely in this year's budget - with the majority coming from the State and Federal governments.

While it will be funded in the next financial year, Mayor Andrew Willcox does not expect the project to be completed until the end of 2020, if not later.

Cr Willcox said the centre would take 50 weeks to build.

"This has State and Federal funding. It has to have approvals from both," he said.

"It's going to take longer in time but it will be a lot better for ratepayers."

The budget has been allocated $10.6 million for the new council administration building in Proserpine.

Of this, $1.2 million will be funded by council itself.

Cr Willcox said the centre would be built to withstand a category-5 cyclone.

The budget also includes $3.1 million for the Proserpine main street upgrade as well as $2.9 million for the Lake Proserpine Recreation Hub.

Continued upgrades at Whitsunday Coast Airport will have $822,000 allocated to the project this year.

Council has also focused on drawing visitors to division three, and as a result, residents will see the first stage of the Proserpine RV Park constructed and further works for Queensland upgrades to Halpannel, Hansen, Keith Johns Drive, Pioneer and Rotary parks.

A major reconstruction of Conway Rd will be undertaken in this budget, at a cost of $1.4 million.

A further $10 million of Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements will go towards reconstruction works for Proserpine roads damaged from previous flooding events.

At Dingo Beach, $75,000 has been allocated for footpaths, walkways and two new picnic shelters, while $30,000 will be put towards rectification works to revitalise the foreshores at Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay.

Also $50,000 has been allocated for a rainwater tank to assist in fighting fires in the Gloucester area, while $200,000 will go towards completing the new Kelsey Creek landfill cell construction.