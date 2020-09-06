Proserpine’s funding windfall from funding pledges

THE Proserpine community could receive a funding windfall if Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan’s fledgling party securing the balance of power come October.

He has pledged $750,000 in a pre-election commitment to the Proserpine Golf Club and a further $1 million to boost the Proserpine museum if his NQ First party is successful.

The commitment to the golf club would help fund a major irrigation project to help keep the 18-hole course green throughout the dry season.

Proserpine Golf Club captain Peter Lewis said the funding would go a long way to attracting more players to the club.

“It’s the locals who are keeping the club going but we hope that when the time is right, we welcome back visitors from far and wide for a round of golf which brings people and money into Proserpine and that is good for the town’s economy and good for tourism, not just golf,” he said.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has made several commitments to Proserpine in the lead up to the October election.

“We’ve had some talented golfers on this course over the years, most notably Karrie Webb and by having better facilities, we can not only get more people coming into the town, we will also get more people involved in our sport and perhaps with a bit of luck, a future star, just like Karrie.”

Mr Costigan’s golf course commitment followed the funding pledge for the Proserpine Museum to construct a new building to showcase more Whitsunday history.

Mr Costigan said he discussed the future of the museum with volunteers who were working towards drawing up plans for an additional exhibition space on an adjoining block of land.

“The Proserpine Museum showcases our region’s rich history and is extremely popular with tourists especially the grey nomads and, prior to COVID-19, cruise ship passengers and we should do whatever we can to support them in their endeavours to expand it,” he said.

Museum committee president Don Kurkowski said support would help volunteers continue their work.

“We cannot achieve our objective with chook raffles, so this funding pledge by NQ First and our local MP is something myself and fellow volunteers appreciate as we look to expand our operations into the future for the betterment of the Proserpine community,” he said.

Mr Costigan also announced on Friday he had approached Queensland Country Bank with hopes it would consider opening a Proserpine branch after it was announced the ANZ would close later this year.

“Ultimately, it will be a commercial decision and we would respect that but I believe after listening to my constituents, having Queensland Country Bank moving into Proserpine would be a win-win for them and our community, especially our older residents who much prefer that traditional, face-to-face contact, instead of this concept of clicking here and there,” he said.