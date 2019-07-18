Proserpine's million-dollar Lotto winner

Fresh Fields News & Gifts owner Barb Cochrane and employee Vickie Chauntler were delighted after the business sold a Division 1 winning Lotto ticket to a Proserpine retiree, who won more than $1.4 million.

Fresh Fields News & Gifts owner Barb Cochrane and employee Vickie Chauntler were delighted after the business sold a Division 1 winning Lotto ticket to a Proserpine retiree, who won more than $1.4 million. Gregor Mactaggart

A PROSERPINE retiree's life has changed forever after winning nearly $1.5 million in last Saturday night's Lotto draw.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his Division 1 winning entry at Fresh Fields News & Gifts.

He was one of 14 Division 1 winners across Australia, who each received $1,428,571.43

After checking his ticket at the newsagent, it was confirmed by Golden Casket officials on Monday morning.

"When they told me I was a winner, I just went blank,” he said.

"It's unbelievable.

"I'm shaking, I've been pacing up and down the floor.”

The man said he would need some time to calm down before thinking about he would enjoy his prize.

"I can't scramble my brain yet to think about that,” he said.

"It's still a bit of a dream, I think it will take a little while for the news to sink in and for me to really decade what I'll do with my prize.

"But I can't wait to enjoy it.”

Fresh Fields News & Gifts owner Barb Cochrane said it was the fourth division one winner for the store.

"We've been a bit of a lucky omen,” she said.

"It was almost two years to the day since the previous Division 1 winner, which was on July 15, 2017 and this win was July 13, 2019.

"We were so excited when we first heard we'd sold a Division 1 winning entry, there was a lot of celebrating and smiles in the store.”

Mrs Cochrane said the news was a great fillip for Proserpine.

"Proserpine is still getting back on its feet after Cyclone Debbie, so good news like this is great for the community and spreads really quickly,” she said.

"Congratulations to them.”