Proserpine's scramble success

Proserpine's winners of the Volkswagen Scramble State Final at Yeppoon, Wilf Herwig, Ron Jamieson, Lew Tuck, Vickie Tuck and Roger Vandenberg.

Proserpine's winners of the Volkswagen Scramble State Final at Yeppoon, Wilf Herwig, Ron Jamieson, Lew Tuck, Vickie Tuck and Roger Vandenberg.

GOLF: The Proserpine Golf Club men's Volkswagen Scramble team has made its way to the national finals to be held at Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast in May this year, with a win in the state finals in Yeppoon last weekend.

The team of Wilf Herwig, Vicky and Lew Tuck, Ron Jamieson, together with team member and coach, Roger Vandenberg became the first Proserpine team to achieve this feat since the inception of the "scramble” events.

Our second team of Brendon Meharry, Robb Webb, Mark Thompson and Andy Albergo came in sixth, which is a very creditable effort.

Locally, another week of rain interrupted golf with numbers down on Wednesday and Thursday but picking up on Saturday, with a total of 59 players out on the course.

Saturday's single stableford winner was a visitor from Moranbah, who carded a 49 points score, from a handicap of 36.

In second place was Jerramy Ashman with 47, off a more realistic handicap of 17.

Both men obviously took a liking to the wet conditions.

In third place was Russell Brauer with 41 points.

In the run down were Peter Faust, Scott Grigg and Rob Stanley (playing off one), on 40 points, Rod Wecker, 39, Ken Wyllie, Barry Mortimer and Ross Richards, 38, Ken Granger 37, Bruce Fielder, Kelvin Stephens, Peter Krause 36, and Jim Dowell 35.

The pin shots went to Scott Grigg on two, Karl Kirkwood, nine, Sam Deicke 13 and Rob Stanley 16.

Trish McNeill took out the ladies' competition with 37 points, from Heather Luvis on 31.

In the run down were Tina Badenhorst, Lyn Muller and Jacqui Wall. Trish also took the pin shot on hole nine.

Again only 18 men competed in the Thursday Club event, the winner being Nic Langevad with 40 points.

Runner up was Bruce Fielder 38, followed by Kumya Gabey, 37, Michael Cragg 36, and Theunis Venter 35. James Devery took out the pin shot on two, but nobody managed to reach hole nine.

The ladies played their Wednesday monthly medal on the 27th, Heather Luvis blitzing the field with 64 nett. Runner up was Rehab Hull with 71 nett.

In the run down were Elspeth Scotford, Mandy Patterson, Lyn Muller and Wendy Bradley.

The pin shots went to Ann Gardel on nine, Elspeth Scotford 13 and Rehab Hull on 16.