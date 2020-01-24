Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

LINDSAY Waddington may have made it big time winning Queensland Musician of the Year for the tenth time, but the Proserpine-born muso said he would always call the region home.

Mr Waddington added to his already long list of accolades at the Golden Medallion Media Awards during the Tamworth Country Music Festival this week, also taking home the National Album of the Year in the Traditional Country Music Awards for his album Nulaboor.

However, despite currently living in the Gold Coast, Mr Waddington said he was a proudly waved the Prossie flag everywhere he travelled.

“I’m still a Proserpine boy and when I travel the world I tell everyone that,” he said.

“I’m proud to call it home and one day I might end up back there.”

The ever-humble singer also wears the hat of entertainer, producer and compere and owns his own label, Kross Kut Records.

But with 32 appearances at Tamworth Country Music Festival under his belt, Mr Waddington said his success started from humble beginnings playing drums at Buffalo Hall.

Between matches with the Valleys cricket team he finessed his music and eventually cracked the industry landing a spot on tour with Brian Young.

From there, Mr Waddington’s music saw him travel the world with his trademark yellow electric guitar.

Linsday Waddington on stage at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Image: Maddison Waddington

Winning the QLD Musician of the Year award was “very humbling” for the muso secured the top spot in a vote by more than 750 radio presenters from across the country.

Counsellor John Collins who knew Mr Waddington at a young age said it was great to see local talent thrive on an international stage.

“It’s fantastic for the whole area to know you don’t have to come from the big cities to go out there and make it big,” he said.

“Once a Prossie boy, always a Prossie boy.”

Cr Collins hoped that Mr Waddington would make an appearance back on home turf to play a gig for the community, a request that the muso said he would definitely consider.

“It was really good being in Proserpine because they looked after you and it’s a small town where everyone knows everyone,” he said.

“I’ve been around the world and it’s one of the best places I’ve ever travelled.

“I’m proud to say I was born and bred in Proserpine and did all my schooling there, even though my teachers may not agree.”

Next on Mr Waddington’s schedule were gigs in Japan and Norfolk Island, with the Airlie Beach Festival “hopefully” on his radar.