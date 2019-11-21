Prossie cowboy wins ticket to Las Vegas

COWBOY: Ky Borghero will head to Las Vegas to compete against some of the best riders in the world at the International Miniature Ballriding Association World Finals.

PROSERPINE will soon be represented in an international arena when cowboy Ky Borghero heads to Las Vegas to compete against some of the best riders in the world.

The International Miniature Ballriding Association (IMBA) 2019 World Finals attracts competitors from the likes of Europe, the US and South America.

The 14-year-old competed well across Queensland this year, securing first place for his 12-14 age group of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association NQ Zone.

Now Ky will be leaving North Queensland to take on the world, representing Australia in his first international event.

However, this calm cowboy hasn't let all the hype rattle him ahead of the competition on December 4.

"I'll be competing against some of the best in the world,” he said.

"But it will be all right because I'm against the bull not the riders.

"I'll just focus on riding my bull and not worry about anything else.”

The Proserpine State High School student comes from a bull riding family and first jumped on a bull of his own when he was only 12 years old.

Since then he has fallen in love with mini bull riding.

Now heading on his first ever trip overseas, Ky said he was ready for the challenge of taking on the bulls in the United States.

"It's going to be a really exciting time because they have really good and better bulls,” he said.

"They buck harder and they're harder to ride so it's more exciting to get on top of them.”

The whole family is making the trip overseas to see Ky compete, including his sister Zada, 16, who has done a lot of handling work with mini bulls.

"I keep everything in order,” she said.

"I take the bulls and work with them.”

Both Zada and Ky are keen to grow their experience within the rodeo industries; Zada in bull caretaking and Ky as a cowboy.

Ky said the IMBA finals were just the beginning of what he wants to achieve.

"I see myself doing it for a fairly long time,” he said.

"I want to win the Professional Bull Riders Australian Title and then once I do that, hopefully I can win the World Title.”