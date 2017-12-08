Prossie cricket grant

Proserpine Commonwealth bank donates $2,000 plus equipment to the local cricket club

Proserpine Commonwealth bank donates $2,000 plus equipment to the local cricket club Jessica Lamb

Cricket: Proserpine Junior Cricket is set to receive a funding boost and new equipment, after being awarded a CommBank Cricket Club Sponsorship last Friday.

The club applied for the grant in June and on top of a commitment of two years of funding worth $2000 a year; the local association received a gazebo, cricket balls, a pop-up net, stumps and a Michael Hussey signed bat.

Proserpine Junior Cricket Association secretary Melinda Dwyer said the grant would be used to buy iPads to score training.

"It's great for the development of the kids,” she said.

"The coaching apps will help the kids and we can video them.

"Having the iPads to score means we can score in real time, people check the scores online and the kids can also check their stats.

"This will be great for our under 12s in the Mackay competition.”

Commonwealth Bank manager of the Proserpine branch Theresa Huttley-Haines said the staff were thrilled to be supporting Proserpine Junior Cricket.

"They provide opportunities for our local cricketers to develop their skills and the club also plays such an important role in our community,” she said.

Commonwealth Bank Southern Star Ellyse Perry echoed Ms Huttley-Haines' sentiment.

"Local clubs will always be the foundation of cricket in Australia, fostering talent, friendly competition and the love of the game,” she said.

"Cricket clubs like Proserpine Junior Cricket help make the game more accessible to players and fans around the country.

"This additional funding and equipment makes a huge difference for both the club and sport more broadly.”

This isn't the first time the bank has contributed to the club; four years ago it also gave funding to help purchase solar panels and netting.