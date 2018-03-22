Menu
Prossie delivers perfect catch

HOOKED: Dave Towner and Scott Hillier at Lake Proserpine.
tamera francis
by

PROSERPINE has taken to the national stage on television.

Creek to Coast aired a water safety special on Channel Seven showcasing what Proserpine has to offer.

Host Scott Hillier and Dave Towner from SunWater took to the lake aboard a fishing charter.

Proserpine fishing guru Lindsay Dobe took the pair on a mission to catch a "big barra”.

In average conditions, Mr Dobe said it was good to see Scotty land a perfect catch.

"I've done a couple of shows with Scotty, he approached me,” Mr Dobe said.

"It was very uncanny how it happened, the barra was just on the magic metre, the holy grail.

"I think it's a great opportunity to showcase the region.

"Since the show aired we have seen an increase in charter inquiries.”

Mr Dobe believes the council's plans for Lake Proserpine will do wonders for the local economy.

"It's fantastic and what we've been wanting and needing for a long time.”

