Prossie Girl Guides leap into skills camp

SISTERSHIP: Bowen lone guide Brianna Ninnes, 9, with Proserpine guides Brittney Cram, 9, and Emily Jackson, 10, and Bowen lone guide Keeley Ninnes, 10, at the Proserpine Guide Hall on Saturday. Jessica Lamb

THE Proserpine leaders laughed when asked: "Why be a Girl Guide?"

And for someone who has experienced the Girl Guide values and program, it might seem a silly question.

"Being a Girl Guide is everything - fun, friendship, sistership.

"Being a guide gives you the ability to learn life skills and community service," Proserpine leader 'Bahlow' Maria Strohfeldt said.

At the weekend, a group of 17 Proserpine guides and four Bowen lone guides took part in a camp at the guide hall on the corner of Jupp St and Anzac Rd.

Proserpine and Bowen Girl Guides at their Commonwealth Games themed camp at Proserpine Guide Hall on Saturday. Jessica Lamb

The girls slept in tents and completed activities themed to the Commonwealth Games for a badge, from being sorted into patrols of countries that are part of both the commonwealth and guiding, cooking food from commonwealth countries and competing in events.

Representing Zambia, Cyprus, Uganda, Bahamas and Tonga, the girls held a decathlon on Saturday with modified events including crab walking and pole vault.

On Sunday, one local Girl Guide made her 'promise' in a special ceremony and was welcomed into the Queensland guiding ranks, which will next year celebrate an impressive history of 90years.

The 'promise' is a pledge to the guiding movement to do your best, to be true to yourself, to develop your beliefs and to serve your community and Australia, and to also live by the guiding law, which includes values like respect, honesty and courage.

The Proserpine Girl Guides meet every Thursday afternoon from 4.30-6.30pm at the Proserpine Guide Hall.