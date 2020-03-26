Prossie golfers offered reprieve, but strict rules in place

WHITSUNDAY golf clubs have been given a reprieve from COVID-19 lockdowns, with courses across the state allowed to remain open after there was confusion surrounding their future.

Confirmation that clubs could allow course access through their pro shops was made late Wednesday night, with Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young confirming clubs could operate in accordance with national cabinet measure relating to outdoor activities

.

That includes limiting groups to less than 10 people and keeping a 1.5m social distance.

Proserpine Golf Club Pro Roger Vandenberg said he was “very happy” to be still able to offer golf to the community, but there were strict rules in place to make sure it was able to continue.

The clubhouse is closed indefinitely due to restrictions on liquor sales, however, the pro shop is open with conditions.

“Staying open means we’re in a better state than a lot of other businesses around, and it’s great for people to still be able to get outside,” Mr Vandenberg said.

“But I cannot stress enough that there are conditions on us being open, which must be 100 per cent enforced if we are to keep playing.”

He said bookings were essential for tee-off times and golf carts, with new rules meaning only one person per cart is allowed.

“Everyone who wants to play must make a booking beforehand. To keep everything running smoothly and obeying social distancing rules we’re staggered everyone out,” he said.

“If you turn up and you don’t have a booking, please don’t come into the pro shop to try and get a round. There is a strict rule on four people inside at once, which is why we’re saying to call ahead to book.

“We’re open, and as long as everyone does the right thing hopefully we’ll be able to keep offering golf, but we really need everyone to follow the measures in place.”

A spokesman for Golf Australia, who helped lobby the Queensland Government to continue offering golf with appropriate measures in place, said the situation was unfolding daily and was subject to change at any time.

“There were some areas where the golf clubs fell under the liquor licence laws and weren’t able to let people play on their courses,” the spokesman said.

“We advocated and were able to lobby the government to let golfers back on the green, but with conditions.

“At the moment people can play golf, but it could change at any time given different measures.”

Bookings can be made to Proserpine Golf Club Pro Shop by phoning 4945 1337.

-The consumption of the liquor on the premises e.g. in the club, around the club house, or on the course, is not allowed.

-Pro shops can be used but people must not congregate in this area.

-Do not touch flags, rakes or mark other players’ scorecards.

-One person to a golf cart at anytime

-Removing ‘shotgun’ and ‘two-tee’ starts to reduce peak service loads across courses

-Heightened focus on social play to reduce large numbers from competitions

-Bookings are essential to allow pro shops to spread golfers over a period of time

-All golfers must adhere to social distancing guidelines e.g. 1.5 metres of space, groups less than 10