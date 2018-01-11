Prossie grandparents proud of young baton bearer

AT JUST 11 years of age, Little Athletics star Josie Allira Luckel is one of the youngest participants who'll carry the Queen's baton in the Commonwealth Games relay later this month.

Proud as punch, her Proserpine grandparents say they are honoured that Josie was selected for such a privilege.

Josie's mother Karen Luckel was born and raised in Proserpine before flying the coop and travelling around Queensland, but regularly returns home to visit her family who have established themselves in the region.

The youngster is an athletics star, having broken a 14-year record for shotput when she was just seven years of age.

Her grandmother Sandra Hinschen said she wasn't sure where Josie's natural sporting ability cames from as no one in the family had ever excelled in the field.

"We're more academically inclined. Her mother was a netballer and I played softball way back, but we were never on the same (athletic) level as Josie.”

Currently living in Breeza, west of Tamworth, with her family, Josie will have a huge support crew cheering her on in Proserpine when she runs the baton later this month.

The baton will travel through Airlie Beach and Bowen on March 19 and Whitsunday Islands on March 20.

It will travel more than 40,000 kilometres through every Australian state and territory with the baton to be carried by about 3800 Australians.