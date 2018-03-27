Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

ALL-ROUND STAR: Regan Knight receiving his presentation for Gasper Family U16 Player of the year.

ALL-ROUND STAR: Regan Knight receiving his presentation for Gasper Family U16 Player of the year.

A DELUGE of rain nor a power blackout could keep the strong contingent of Proserpine junior cricketers away from their annual presentation afternoon last Friday.

However the parent versus children cricket matches were replaced with slip and slide in the pools of water over the grounds - creating mud monsters all round.

Proserpine Junior Cricket Club president Shane Knight said the rain saved the kids from a thrashing from their parents.

Queensland Cricket's Blake Rutherford was present to help celebrate the season under torch light.

Mr Rutherford congratulated the club on its forward thinking and strong member growth.

"It is a credit to the club's hard work and Proserpine are leading the region in junior cricket clubs,” he said.

This season saw the club's junior members grow to nearly 120 participants.

In the Under 12's the Perpetual trophy was a close race with Riley Clever coming out on top; the young gun attended all the Friday fixtures and played in the inter-town game, "always giving 100 per cent and encouraging his team mates.”

Clever made 90 runs and four wickets for the season to make him a "worthy recipient” of the Gasper Family U12 Memorial Trophy for 2017/18.

In the U16's, Regan Knight was the stand out player who turned up to every Friday night game, scored 335 runs and took eight wickets throughout the season.

Regan Knight was named the Gasper Family U16 Player of the year.

The accolades did not stop their for Knight, who has also been playing Senior Cricket on Saturday afternoons.

Proserpine Senior Cricket president Craig Brown said Knight had the highest batting average of any junior playing Senior cricket and the second most wickets.

"He was the only Junior to score a 50 in the season,” he said.

"Throughout the season he has shown the most improvement in attitude and application especially fielding.

"He has been available every weekend for games including the Watts shield played in Bowen where he scored the most 6's (16 in 3x T20 games).”

As a result, Knight was awarded the Rock family shield for best junior playing in the senior competition.

The club also entered their first Junior team in the Mackay Junior Cricket Association U12 competition who finished the season premiers of Division B winning the Joe Burns Cup and also taking home the club encouragement award at Mackay presentation last week.

This season Proserpine had six members who made the Mackay/Whitsunday team to compete in Club State Titles at the end of last year and in Rockhampton a few weeks ago from U11-16's.

Special awards for the presentation evening included:

T20Blast

-Most Improved: Mia Trinder, Sonny Telford, Bailey Durnsford, Jacob Williams

U12 Friday comp

Most Runs: Daniel Spurway (93)

Most Wickets: Kohan Mau (6)

Hatrick and Most Improved: Kai Telford

U12 Mackay Comp

Most Runs: Lachlan Altmann (125)

Most Wickets: Ethan Rugless (6)

Most Improved: Sebastian Eve

U16 Friday Comp

Most Runs: Regan Knight (335)

Most wickets: Keyra Smith (10)

Most Improved: Jay O'loughlin

50's: Noel Waipape x 2 (including 98 not out), Regan Knight 1

Other stand outs in the U16's included Noel Waipape 298runs, Warrick Watts 194, Keiran McGoldrick eight wickets and Liam Eames seven wickets.

Proserpine Junior Cricket would like to thank all the parents and volunteers for bringing the kids out to play every Friday and helping out with scoring, umpiring and coaching.