Prossie Kindy kids now at St Catherine's Catholic

KINDY KIDS: St Catherine's will have its second cohort of kindergarten children in 2018. CATHY FRIEL

START your child's learning journey at St Catherine's Catholic Kindergarten in 2018, in a contemporary leading-edge learning environment for children aged between three to five years.

The kindergarten opened last year and offers a spacious and innovative learning area with ample room for children to discover and explore.

Townsville Catholic Education Kindergarten adviser Lee-Ann Barton said St Catherine's Catholic Kindergarten offered families the opportunity for kindergarten children to be part of St Catherine's College and St Catherine's Parish community.

"Kindergarten children engage within the St Catherine's college community by visiting the library, the local parish church, special school events such as NAIDOC celebrations, fun-runs, sports carnivals, art programs and assemblies.

"We have received really positive feedback from parents since the kindergarten opened, about the great benefits of kindy children participating in the life of the school.”

Children are taught essential literacy and numeracy concepts to build solid foundations and prepare them for school.

A strong focus is also placed on children building friendships, social skills, resilience and good communication.

All children and staff are supported by specialists such as speech pathologists, disability support personnel and numeracy mentors.

The connection with the college and parish assists the school to achieve its purpose, to build positive partnerships with parents and support families in assisting their child's individual learning journey.