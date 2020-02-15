Prossie pair pushing for personal bests

TWO swimmers from the Whitsunday Swimming Club have their sights set on the Queensland state sprints in Brisbane this weekend.

Mae Carter-Attwood and Mia Vique both qualified for all four strokes in the 50m races for the 10-12 age group.

Mia has been swimming for six years and hoped her second time at the state sprints would deliver some success.

“Last time I got a few personal bests so I’m hoping to do the same again,” she said.

“I like swimming because I think even though it’s an independent sport you can still be social with people.

“You get to meet other people from different clubs.”

Mae was also competing at the state sprints for the second time, and although she was nervous she looked forward to pushing herself to make some personal bests.

“I like being able to race other teams,” she said.

“It’s enjoyable and you get to put effort into it.”

Mae is also headed to the North Queensland School Sports Swimming in March.

(back, left to right) Alex Yuskan (12), Lachlan Jamieson (12), (middle, left to right) Ruby Harland (7), Molly Bennett (13), Ella Harland (14), Mia Vique (12), Emily Grice (11), Elizabeth Jones (11), Mae Cater-Atwood (11), (front, left to right) Axel Yuskan (7), Mason Harland (10), Charlotte Grice (9), Eve Wheeler (10) and Cory Grice

Coach of Whitsunday Swimming Club Cory Grice said while he had only coached the girls for one season, he said both girls had achieved personal best times over the past few months and were in good stead for the competition.

“We’ve been working towards going to the sprints, so they’ve hit their stride at the right time of year,” he said.

“I’m quietly confident that they’ll have a good swim, who knows what will happen on the day.

“Their strengths lie with their passion to swim; they’re happy, they turn up to training, they put a smile on their faces, and they give it all they’ve got.”