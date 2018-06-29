Prossie police station flagged during shadow visit

ON TOUR: Shadow Police Minister Trevor Watts (right) with the LNP Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan outside the Proserpine Police Station on Wednesday.

THE Shadow Minister for Police, off the back of money being ripped out of the state policing Budget, has conducted a tour of police infrastructure in the Whitsunday electorate.

Of concern to Trevor Watts, aside from the growing crime rate and cuts to the capital policing budget, is the ageing police station on Mill St in Proserpine.

The 51-year-old station was earlier the subject of a Question on Notice asked by the Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan of the Labor Police Minister Mark Ryan.

Mr Costigan asked "will the Minister commit to replacing the 50-year-old Proserpine police station?”.

Mr Ryan responded by stating the the Queensland Police Service advised the building in Proserpine "provides adequate space, design and capacity to accommodate policing needs at Proserpine and it is well appointed”.

"With respect to future growth, I have been assured by the Police Commissioner that the Queensland Police Service will continue to monitor policing requirements now and into the future,” the minister said.

"I am advised by QPS that any future expansion to the Proserpine police station will be considered in line with other state wide capital works of this nature.”

While in the Whitsunday this week the member for North Toowoomba, Mr Watts, said the Queensland State Budget had cut police spending by $44million.

"Meanwhile every (crime) indicator in every region is going up,” he said.

The shadow minister said in the 2016/17 period 348 new officers were recruited which he told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian was not keeping pace with population growth.

"So you have got crime going up police budget going down and police numbers reducing relative to the population and I am saying 'that's not good enough',” he said.

Earlier this month, the Queensland Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad did announced key law and order spending including $171.9million over four years for 400 additional police officers.

Ms Trad also announced an extra 85 counter-terrorism officers and operational specialists costing $55.1million over four years and a further $10.6million for construction of the $46.7million counter terrorism training centre at Wacol.

Mr Watts and Mr Costigan agreed budget cuts were being felt on the ground and chastised the Labor Government for providing Hyundai patrol cars over more expensive Holdens.

"No disrespect to the local Hyundai dealer but they are a s---box,” Mr Costigan said.

"They are alright in the city on roads that are as smooth as a baby's bum but go and show me a road that leads to another in this electorate that is like that.”

With a Labor Government just re-elected in Brisbane, Mr Watts did not make any spending promises ahead of the next election but indicated more needed to be spent by the state to reduce released prisoner re-offending rates and strategies needed to be employed to rehabilitate illicit drug users.

"The prisons are full of non-violent people who have done stupid things and we need to have a better way of dealing with them,” the shadow minister said.