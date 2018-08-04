Prossie revved up ahead of festival

ON TRACK: Ash Wheeler (93) leads Jack Pemberton (680) with James Venables (36) trailing at the Whitsunday Raceway on Saturday.

Motorsport: Two days of racing last weekend had the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club committee moving as fast as the competitors to ensure the track was ready to go after the supermotards event.

Of course the track presented beautifully and the recent repairs are starting to add more grip.

WMSC was the venue for a combined two rounds of the North Queensland interclub series, allowing an easier time for the riders from Far North Queensland road racing club who travelled down.

Members and officials from the Road Racing Association of Townsville also headed south.

Spectators were enthralled by the skill on display, especially from the juniors.

After two days of competition, winners took their place on the podium.

WMSC's Chris Saunders said the club would be set up on the main street of Airlie Beach today for the Revin' the Reef event as part of the 18th annual Whitsunday Reef Festival.

"So come down and see what is on offer,” Saunders said.

Anyone wanting more information is encouraged to visit the club's Facebook page.