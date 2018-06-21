Prossie riders go hard

PROSSIE PRIDE: Tayoor Kerr, Milly Oosen, Anthony Pendlebury and Dallas Oosen at the Moranbah competition on the weekend.

BMX: Racing at the weekend's 2018 Weekend of Madness competition on Moranbah's recently refurbished track, Proserpine's contingent of BMX riders produced an impressive number of podium places, finals and personal bests.

Fifteen-year-old Byron Chauntler won the 14+ Superclass men as well as the 15 Boys class.

Taylor Kerr finished with a silver in the 14+ Superclass Women and Vernon Dries just missed out on the podium with a fourth in the 40-44 cruiser class.

Byron Chauntler leading Superclass men final.

Local lad Anthony Pendlebury, 16, also hit the track a year on since being in a horrific motorbike crash and losing movement in his arm.

He finished with a third using a special attachment to ride his bike.

Superclass women presentation

In the 10 Boys, David Teale placed 13th, while Chantelle Teale collected a fifth in the 13 Girls and Trey Teale finished fourth in the 9 Boys.

The littlest members, Dallas Oosen and Milly Oosen, also rode around the track for fun in the 6 Sprocket Boys and Under 5 Sprocket Girls respectively.

44 men cruiser podium Vernon dries

President Kristy Puckridge said members were in the lead-up to state titles and were continuing to improve and rack up better times.

"Competitions are definitely a family effort to get people racing,” she said.

"In most of our families, the kids and parents race or some of the parents there are officials and when we travel we bunk together and look after each other's kids, so it's a huge effort for everyone.”

Proserpine riders and officials.

Current Proserpine BMX Club membership is at 108, with training on Mondays from 5.30-6.30pm and racing on Fridays from 5.30pm.

Coming up for the club will be their charity event fundraiser on July 14, the Rumble for Ronald McDonald, with special races to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House charity.

Anyone wanting to join or more information can contact the club through its Facebook page.