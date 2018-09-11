Prossie State High Students shine in OptiMinds

Local high school students have been 'optimising' their thinking with an interesting challenge.

Proserpine State High School (PSHS) students competed in the Opti-Minds Creative Sustainability Challenge, in Mackay, in August.

Three teams competed, with two of those winning and one team now travelling to Brisbane to compete in the State Finals, in October.

The Opti-Minds Creative Sustainability Challenge is an inclusive team challenge, which empowers participants to "think, create and communicate".

"Through the Opti-Minds Challenge, students are invited to optimise their thinking for optimum performance," said PSHS teacher Emma Whybird, who accompanied the students.

"The program instils a proactive mindset within participants, encouraging them to realise their own capacity and responsibility to 'make a difference' for themselves and to come from an 'if not, why not?' stance."

Mrs Whybird said the challenge had two components: A 'spontaneous' challenge, where students are given a problem and have 10 minutes to come up with and present their most creative solution; and they also had to work on a long-term challenge, in which they had six weeks to solve, prepare and present a creative solution to a problem (without teacher assistance) in the area of Science & Engineering, Language & Literature or Social Sciences.

Mrs Whybird said it had been "a huge effort and job well done" by all the students involved.

"All teams did an amazing job with their performance," she said.

"Congratulations to our Science & Engineering teams, who received first place and Honours, and well done to Anarella Bennett, Libby Cornish, Molly Hird, Tessa Jolley and Bradley McKenzie for a wonderful performance of their version of Matilda in the Language & Literature division."

Mrs Whybird said Kimba-Lee Simmonds, Sasha Templeton, Xanthia Thompson and Breeana Mackay had received Honours in the Science & Engineering High School division, while Mac Rogers, Sam Rogers, Ethan Raiteri, Alex Wilson and Beau Allan had won the Science & Engineering High School category.