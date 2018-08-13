Prossie streets are a blank canvas for Caribbean artist

Street artist Martin Jegou at work on his new piece in Proserpine's main street on Saturday.

THE identity of the mystery Proserpine mural artist has been revealed as Airlie Beach-based glazier, Martin Jegou.

The Whitsunday Times caught up with the supremely talented spray can artist as he put the finishing touches on a second mural, adorning the space made vacant by the demolition of the Cafe 22 building on Main St.

After the amazing success of an earlier piece depicting a sea turtle, Mr Jegou, at the weekend splashed more colour on the wall to this time create a massive monarch butterfly.

The brightening of the Proserpine streetscape has been mutually beneficial for the Guadeloupe street artist who said he just wanted an opportunity to create his art.

"I was basically looking for a spot where I could express my self and do more of this kind of stuff,” he said.

Following a positive response the turtle mural. Mr Jegou created a Facebook group called Gwada murals and continues to be overwhelmed with positive feedback about his work.

Painting for more than 10 years Mr Jegou has built a large graffiti-style body of work but is now branching out into realist work that has greater mainstream appeal.

Dennis Feiso of the neighbouring Jade's Temple tattoo studio has commissioned a piece to adorn the top of his Main St shop and there has been talk of organising a Proserpine street art festival.

"I am a fan. Everybody loves his work,” he said.

"The first time he painted the turtle, people came in took photos and posted them on Facebook. It's so great that this is happening in Prossie.

"We need more of it. It makes the city look pretty and promotes Proserpine.”

To register an interest in a mural on your wall contact Mr Jegou through his Facebook page.

