Prossie teen to jet off to US for rodeo comp

TEAM: Danny Borghero, Willoughby Young, Ky Borghero, Qynn Anderson and Zada Borghero will be travelling as part of Borghero Mini Buckers to the United States. Jordan Gilliland

A PROSERPINE teenager will be amongst a group of young bull riders heading to the United States to compete in an international rodeo competition later this year.

Ky Borghero, 14 will be flying over in December with the group to compete in the mini bull category at the National Finals Rodeo held in Las Vegas.

Proserpine based Borghero Mini Buckers introduced the mini bulls category into the Queensland rodeo over 12 months ago to great success.

The mini bulls are aimed as a stepping stone into larger bull riding, sitting no higher than 120cm tall. However with some weighing in at over 400kgs, they still pack quite a punch.

Borghero Mini Buckers founder, Danny Borghero, said that the invitation by the International Miniature Bull Riding Association to compete among eight other nations was an exciting prospect for the athletes.

"I've got two older kids who are PBR riders and they faced problems transitioning from steers to the bull riding,” Mr Borghero said.

"I came up with the idea for the mini bulls up here, got in contact with a contractor in New South Wales and it began at the 2018 Bowen River Rodeo.

"It's really grown from strength to strength. A mini bull is much harder to ride than a steer, which will buck and run in a straight line. Mini bulls spin so it's a much better transition when they move up to full size bulls.

Ky Borghero, who will be competing in the 12-14 year category in the mini bull competition, said that he was most excited for the level of competition expected in the US.

"The quality of the bulls is higher over in America and the riders will be more competitive,” Mr Borghero said.

"I've been brought up around rodeo and my whole family competes or is involved in it. It'll be great to represent Australia in it.

The group is now seeking help in fundraising the money to get across to the US and will be conducting raffles, as well as other initiatives, at rodeos across North Queensland.