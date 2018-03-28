Menu
Prossie's cricket volunteer rewarded

STAR: Melinda Dwyer with her award.
PROSERPINE'S dedicated cricket-mad volunteer Melinda Dwyer has not only been awarded the Mackay Junior Cricket Association Volunteer of the Year, but she has also been selected as one of 12 volunteers state wide to attend Queensland Cricket Presentation night.

Ms Dwyer will be flown to Brisbane today to rub shoulders with cricket's current famous stars and historic legends, in honour of her dedication to local junior cricket.

During the season Ms Dwyer supported her three sons, who all play cricket on Fridays in Proserpine and Saturdays in Mackay and then travelled to Mackay herself on Sundays to play in the first women's league for the region.

"I start cricket on a Friday at 3pm and get home 7.30pm on Sunday night,” she laughed.

Along with this, the super-mum also coaches the Milo Cricketers on a Friday afternoon and has been instrumental in acquiring over $75000 worth of grants post cyclone Debbie for improvements at the club for the benefit of both junior and senior cricketers.

A country-born girl herself, Ms Dwyer said she grew up with her family playing cricket, fondly remembering her father taking her into Sydney to watch matches.

A feat she shared with her own boys as the family went to Melbourne to watch the Boxing Day match at the MCG last year.

Ms Dwyer said she was taking her husband with her for the first time in 14 years for a three-day getaway.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the likes of Chris Lynn and the women's cricketers like Beth Mooney.”

Whitsunday Times

